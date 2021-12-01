Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
