Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.