Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn S…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds toda…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and va…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods o…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …