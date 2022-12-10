 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

