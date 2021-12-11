Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.