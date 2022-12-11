 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

