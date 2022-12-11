Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is c…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatur…