Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
