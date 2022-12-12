Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
