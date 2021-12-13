 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News