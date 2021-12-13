Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.