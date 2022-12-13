This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
