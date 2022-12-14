For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay insi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's co…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…