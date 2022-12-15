Auburn's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
