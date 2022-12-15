 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Friday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News