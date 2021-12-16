For the drive home in Auburn: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
