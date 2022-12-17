Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. R…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Auburn's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay insi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's co…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. T…