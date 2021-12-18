Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

 Skip to main content
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

