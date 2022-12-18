Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.