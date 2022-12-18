 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News