This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
