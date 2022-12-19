Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
