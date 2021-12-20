Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
For the drive home in Auburn: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degre…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatur…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly…
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs …