For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
