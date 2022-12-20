 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Citizen is partnering with Cayuga Community College who are sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News