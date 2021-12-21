 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News