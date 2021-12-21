This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
For the drive home in Auburn: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degre…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly…