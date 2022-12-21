 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

