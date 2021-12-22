For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It shoul…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
For the drive home in Auburn: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degre…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures …
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …