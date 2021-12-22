Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.