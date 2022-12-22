Auburn's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cayuga County-area is under several National Weather Service advisories in connection with the massive storm system making its away across…
The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and On…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with foreca…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…
It will be a cold day in Auburn, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect period…