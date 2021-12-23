This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
