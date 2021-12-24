Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.