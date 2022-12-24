 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

