Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

