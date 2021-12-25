Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Auburn's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.