Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.