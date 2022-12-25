For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
