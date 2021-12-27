Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.