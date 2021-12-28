Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.