Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sh…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 deg…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.