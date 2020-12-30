 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

