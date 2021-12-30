This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
