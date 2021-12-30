Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.