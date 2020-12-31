This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
