Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

