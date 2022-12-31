 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

