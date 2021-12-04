 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News