For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Auburn Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
