Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
