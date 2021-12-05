For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Auburn could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
