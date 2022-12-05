Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.