Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the second time this week, the National Weather Service has issued advisories about potentially damaging winds in the Cayuga County area.
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 deg…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…