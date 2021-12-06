Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.