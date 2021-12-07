Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy and windy. A few showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could o…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds toda…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn S…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Aubu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.…
Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.