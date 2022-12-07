This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
