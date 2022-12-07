Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.