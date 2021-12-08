 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

