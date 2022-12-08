For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Auburn Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
