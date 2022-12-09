 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Auburn will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

