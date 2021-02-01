 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.41. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

