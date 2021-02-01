This evening in Auburn: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.41. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
