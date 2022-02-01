Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
