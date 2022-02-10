 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News