Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 15.18. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

